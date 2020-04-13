To the editor:
The city is ignoring state and federal recommendations that public gatherings be avoided due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. The Bear River Health Department seems to be helpless in discouraging such meetings, despite their “Order 2020-1.”
Logan officials have announced a public meeting in the next few weeks about the elimination of the meager remaining marshlands and wetlands that boarder Spring Creek; as though the continuous destruction of wildlife vegetation, habitats and natural barriers have no bearing on flood control. They are focused on rezoning a designated “resource conservation” area that boarders wetlands for commercial development in a large geographical area located between Legrand Street and U.S. Highway 89. Destruction of the usually muddy “resource conservation” area will have an immediate and direct effect on the adjoining wetlands; no longer serving as a buffer from the destructive byproducts and contamination associated with redevelopment (further increasing the city’s unrelenting stress on Spring Creek and nearby Little Ballard Creek).
City officials argue that anyone can participate in their rezoning meetings virtually (through a computer), but this assumes that all residents have the financial means to purchase advanced computers and the city’s computer programs, which many do not have. Many of us have limited computer skills and are unable to participate in high-tech computerized interactions, so local governments are still required to have public hearings and gatherings where everyone can participate without the need for sophisticated and expensive equipment.
Unfortunately, the city is being vague on critical rezoning notifications to apparently avoid protests, rather than to delay this decision until after the pandemic has passed. It is only through painstaking persistence that residents can find out what the ]city actually proposes to do. What’s so critical that they have to make a decision now instead of waiting until after the pandemic subsides? Have they already made up their minds on this and the “rezoning hearing” is merely a symbolic gesture? Are they attempting to give favoritism to a business or someone else, at the expense of the general public? Prohibiting anyone from readily participating in required public hearings due to health concerns, a restrictive income and/or computer illiteracy is discriminatory.
To keep Logan city great, we need our elected officials to be accountable, transparent, reachable and reasonable. I encourage everyone to contact the city and express their concerns over these issues; especially the elimination of the filtering “resource conservation” area and the destruction of the natural safeguards that Mother Nature provided us free-of-charge (at no expense to taxpayers). Why not make the many deteriorated and vacant properties in and around downtown attractive to developers for construction instead of unstable, flood-protecting marshes?
Steve Hoedt
Logan