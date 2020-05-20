To the editor:
Having virtually participated (via a computer) in the city’s April 23 rezoning hearing, I was appalled by the lack of professionalism. The city does not know how to operate the programs they utilize, the commissioners kept asking for detailed illustrations that their computers could not provide. City officials spent over two hours discussing the exploratory “Homestead” project. Instead of ending the meeting because they grew weary, the commissioners devoted another 45 minutes to talk about a large plot of land that they had already made final rulings upon in earlier hearings.
Finally, it was time to discuss the rezoning of lands that commissioners had admitted they had gotten a lot of mail on — seven parcels that waiting and patient telecommunicating participants wanted to voice their concerns upon. Suddenly, the microphone to my computer went dead when the commissioners asked for public comment on the unaddressed seven parcels; I left and reconnected to the city’s website (which took maybe 20 seconds) and my microphone became operational. Even with my working microphone (according to the city’s telecommunications program), my “may I say something please" was ignored; yet my visual and hearing transmissions were never disrupted during the entire hearing. With no public comment (for obvious reasons), they immediately concluded the grueling three-hour hearing.
Should citizens expect our representatives to be unprepared (by not testing their computer software and presentation materials)? Days before, the commissioners decided to cancel the public gathering aspect for the April 23 hearing; apparently, this writer was the only concerned citizen who received the city’s notification. If the uninformed did show up at the doors of City Hall thinking the public assembly was still on, shouldn’t they be gravely disappointed?
Are you upset with this lack of professionalism and disrespect? Maybe city officials are unable to justify the need to consider rezoning lands specifically set aside for conservation. Were prior city officials so naive to zone specific areas for “resource conservation” when they should have been zoned for commercial use (according to their current predecessors)? Numerous cities are spending tax dollars to restore natural barriers and habitats to control flooding (even destroying dams). Are Logan’s coffers so bloated that future taxpayers can afford to restore the natural habitat that Logan now wants to destroy? Isn’t Logan all about preserving “natural beauty” anyway? The city was loaded with graphs and charts for the projects that were entertained at the hearing, but only had a single tiny, blurred map to illustrate the seven parcels that were not reviewed. I urge you to contact city officials and express your outrage for abandoning the democratic process when there is perceived conflict.
Steve Hoedt
Logan