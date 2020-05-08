To the editor:
We are in very interesting and almost unprecedented times. I'd have to research if baseball games were cancelled in 1917 flu epidemic? My grandfather from Sweden came to America and learned to play baseball as a catcher before needing to prove his allegiance to America as WWI was taking place with Germany! He liked the game, learned the language and was tolerant enough following the War to marry a beautiful German maid from nearby town of Providence (how convenient) that you write about!
Apparently, baseball in many areas is dying or at least declining, but apparently not in Providence, Utah.
While in college, I ran the Logan City Baseball Program under then Commissioner Jay Van Noy, now a politician yet formerly a professional baseball player for the St Louis Cardinals, a Utah State football legend and former BYU head baseball coach! In the 1960s throughout the valley summer baseball was the only organized youth game being played outside the church’s softball. Each elementary school in Logan had at least one to two teams per age group, grades four, five, six and a few third graders sneaking in! No super league teams back then, just six elementary schools of approximately 45-50 boys per school participating with the county having their own towns playing baseball in similar fashion.
So why the decline in youth interest? Is the game too slow? It does require or involves a lot of waiting. Waiting for a turn at bat, waiting in the field for a ball to come your way, waiting for someone to finally hit the ball or strike out! For kids used to instant entertainment or constant stimulation in a computer game, baseball to some could be boring.
Yet baseball requires a different level of discipline than other sports. The game of baseball combines brain power and athleticism. Baseball matters because it has in many ways shaped our culture and our kids for decades.
It is part of our history!
Kids seem to now play different! Yes, it's easy to blame video games, but the way kids play is different. Today's parents are less likely to send the kids out into the neighborhood to play unsupervised for hours on end. I have done some substitute teaching the last few years and have noticed school recesses are much shorter and more controlled than I remembered. It might be possible in 20 minutes for kids to play a quick game of basketball
or run a few passing plays, but unlikely is there now enough time to organize and play even an inning of baseball.
So why does it matter if kids want to get out and play? It matters for this reason: Baseball is a microcosm of American life. The stuff that affects baseball — money, the American family, values, and how kids are able to spend their time, without fear or politics — these are things the effect all of us and our leaders of tomorrow. Baseball matters because even those who aren't big fans of the game (my wife included) admit baseball is a great sport and lyt me spend countless hours with my kids and others coaching it! Baseball also matters because its a humble, less in-your-face sport. With increased pressure on kids to specialize, I hope and might say even pray young boys and girls
will try it out in their youth. It's part of our American history, more than some choose to admit or believe.
PLAY BALL PROVIDENCE and Cache Valley and the World. It's a great game!
Steven Baugh
Logan