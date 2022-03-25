It’s exceptionally difficult to sit back and not scream “We told you so” at the top of our lungs. It may not even be kind, so how do we wake people up? The evidences of the complete lack of intelligence, honesty and political savvy of Mr. Biden and his pupetmasters are stark. Biden, Harris, Pelosi and Schumer to name a few are representative of the deeply flawed modern day Democrat party. I was not a fan of the morals of JFK but he loved America. For those of you youngsters, he said “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” If he were to state that today, he would be vilified because it may cause someone to feel bad.
Lest you think that the trouble is rooted solely with the Washington D. C. crowd, permit me to make a few observations. Did you look the other way when dozens of election fraud stories surfaced? Did you turn the other cheek when the Biden-Ukraine stories came to light? Do you enjoy paying $4.90 a gallon for gas? Do you support murdering our energy independence and importing oil from Russia? Can you comprehend that by doing so you are helping to fund a tyrant that has attacked a burgeoning country fighting to be free? How about all energy prices from heating our homes to the price of virtually everything we buy that is trucked in? Are you consumed by your relentless hate of Trump or maybe still even George W. Bush? Maybe you’re mad at George Washington for the environmental damage he caused when he cut down the cherry tree. (Relax my liberal friends. The last one, unlike all of the others, was an attempt at humor.)
I urge you all to join me and pray for Mr. Biden’s health. Don’t get me wrong. I absolutely hate what he has done to our country but I don’t hate him. I am scared spitless to think about him dying and Harris and Pelosi moving up to govern. As is, we have barely survived the first year but three more years could still prove fatal to America.
From those of us that predicted the abysmal failure of Biden and his cronies we invite you to help us save America. Please don’t let the treasure and the blood spilled for freedom dribble away in the sand. If you’re having a hard time accepting that the failed values of the Democrat party has led to, take 10 minutes and write a letter of apology to your grandchildren for watching from the sidelines as America suffocates and you did nothing.