To the editor:
Thanks to Charles McCollum and Sharon Johnson for a wonderful update article on our DUP Museum. It was so good to learn about the progress being made. The picture was very telling. Sharon looks wonderful. The museum will be very different when we get to return.
This article is in the Saturday, Nov. 7, Herald Journal. Read it. You'll be impressed.
The money from our dues is certainly being well spent. Thanks to Sharon, Pat Stephens and the rest of the team. I am anxious to have it open again. I'm anxious for my turn to be a docent and tell the public more about our fascinating Cache Valley history.
Stay safe. Stay healthy. Hopefully we'll be together again soon. Remember you are loved.
Lucille Hansen
Logan