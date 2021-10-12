Holly Daines is an excellent mayor and has served the citizens of Logan well. She gets things done! Fiscal responsibility has always been a key issue for Logan, and Mayor Daines has done her part. No property tax increases during her tenure and there are satisfactory reserves in important city funds. She has been diligent in revitalizing downtown. A new library is funded and work will start soon. (Yea, this has been talked about for more than 10 years and Mayor Daines has made it happen.)
Mayor Daines has successfully continued development of city trails and parks. Positive economic progress with business expansion has been achieved with new quality jobs, plus the impending arrival of COSTCO.
Amy Anderson is a community treasure. She is a problem solver, a manager, a mediator and a volunteer. As a volunteer she has been a positive force in supporting the Loaves and Fishes monthly luncheons at the First Presbyterian Church, which provides a good meal for anyone needing such. Amy is an active Cache Community Connections member and certainly does her part in building bridges of understanding in the community.
Amy is an effective Logan City Council member. She prepares well, is very thoughtful in her decisions, and articulates her views effectively. With four years as a council member she has an excellent knowledge of the city’s needs and challenges.
But above all please vote and help make Logan a great place to live.