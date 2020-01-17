To the editor:
Thad Box in his Jan. 16 column talks about the current threats to our public lands. He makes many good points. However on one of his points he says that “much of the damage is done by thrill seekers with off-road wheeled vehicles and snowmobiles.” I would have to admit to being a thrill seeker. Any time I am can explore in the mountains it is a thrill. I am in my 70s now with bad knees, and the only way I can experience our mountains is motorized. The National Forest and the State of Utah publish maps for their dirt roads and snowmobile trails with regulations and rules. The rules must be followed. I and the large majority of riders follow the rules. We do not damage our public lands by riding the trails and dirt roads.
Don Wahlstrom
Providence