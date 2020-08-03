To the editor:
Let me get this straight...
So mandated masks are good to prevent virus spread, but single-use plastic bags are bad, even though they also prevent the spread of pathogenic virus and bacteria caused by the increased use of contaminated reusable bags.
I note the Logan Municipal Council has yet to repeal the single-use bag ban as — to quote the mayor — an “ounce of prevention...” They only delayed the effective date to limit the unintended consequences of the bag ban for this particular virus spread.
It appears that some preventative measures are better at virtue signaling than others.
How about letting people voluntarily make good choices?
JD Robinson
Logan