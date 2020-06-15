To the editor:
On Memorial Day the Marine Corps League of Logan, Utah, placed two bronze plaques for twin brothers and fellow Marines Boyd and Loyd Lewis at the Preston Cemetery. Both were in the battle on Iwo Jima 75 years ago where Boyd lost his life and Loyd was severely wounded. The plaques had “UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS” and the Marine symbol of the eagle, globe and anchor imprinted on its face.
Sometime between May 25 and May 31, someone stole the plaque from Loyd’s gravesite and then sometime between May 31 and June 3, someone stole the other plaque from Boyd’s gravesite.
We would like whoever has those plaques to return them. And anyone who has information to contact me at P.O. Box 658, Preston, Idaho 83263.
Lloyd Harris
Preston