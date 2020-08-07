Maskless fundraising story corroborated
To the editor:
In response to Mr. Dustin Long’s column printed in the Herald Journal August 6, 2020. I am the neighbor of the person referred to in this column who objected to the method of fundraising efforts by the members of the football team. I was also approached by the same four young men soliciting funds for the football team, and assume it was within just a few minutes of the contact referred to as I live next door, and can verify that they were not wearing masks as they visited my home. Based on my contact there is more than “zero reason to believe that the described instance occurred.”
This is not about football and community. It is not about character or integrity. It is simply about the fact that at least four of those involved in fundraising efforts were not wearing masks whether it be from lack of direction or choosing to not follow that direction. The person noting the incident is also of utmost character and integrity and was not registering a baseless complaint.
Gary Etherington
Logan