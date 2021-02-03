To the editor:
I read, with interest, the article in your paper on December 26 about the Cache Valley residents who claim to be descended from passengers on the Mayflower who landed on Cape Cod on Nov. 21, 6020. I was more than a little surprised to note that there was absolutely no mention in the article about the premier genealogical organization, the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, which authenticates the genealogy of those who believe that they are Mayflower descendants.
The Mayflower Society, as it is commonly known, has chapters in all 50 states, as well as in a few foreign countries. Admission to the Mayflower Society is granted to those who apply and can meet the stringent requirements for proving one's descent. It is easy to say that you are a Mayflower descendant, and quite another thing to be able to prove it to the exacting requirements of the professional genealogists at the Mayflower Society.
The Mayflower Society has a very active chapter in Utah, which has twice annual meetings in Salt Lake City, a very nice web site and publishes a quarterly magazine with articles of interest, including information on new books of Mayflower descendant interest.
I would like to suggest to those who are sincerely interested in proving their Mayflower ancestry, and who have a genuine commitment to accurate genealogical research, that they contact the Mayflower Society, www.themayflowersocietyorg, or General Society of
Mayflower Descendants, P.O. Box 3297, Plymouth, MA 02361-3297, and apply for admission.
Sheila Miller
North Logan