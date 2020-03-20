To the editor:
After reading Mr Needham’s letter on March 17, I couldn’t agree more.
Holly Daines plan for downtown has so many flaws in it that there is not enough space in this column to list them. An ice skating rink and a very small amphitheater will not bring thriving business to downtown. Tearing down the Emporium and other historical buildings will not bring people downtown. Skyscraper apartment buildings will not bring people to downtown. The only way revitalization to downtown will work is if you have buy in from the business owners. What good does a $30 million project do, if the downtown business owners aren’t willing to clean up their stores or stay open after 6:00 p.m.?
For Holly Daines to even consider the destruction of tradition and history for useless space is a clear and present ignorance of what will be the best for the citizens of Logan and Cache County. Just because there may be some money available, doesn’t mean we need to spend it on frivolous things.
This Center Block Project needs to be done in the private sector and not done by the city and the taxpayers’ dollars.
There are so many more ways that the RDA money could be used.
If people are filling the proposed apartments, going to an event at the amphitheater, and ice skating, where in the hell are people going to park?
I am all for downtown renovation, but only if it makes sense. And doesn’t compromise the tradition and history of downtown Logan. And, it doesn’t cost the taxpayers.
If the City Council votes for this plan, its only because of the “yes” mentality and it will be time to vote on a new council because this plan makes absolutely no sense.
Dee Jones
Logan