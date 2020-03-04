To the editor:
Logan Mayor Holly Daines recently lamented the possibly of losing downtown RDA money if approval isn’t granted to build downtown apartments on Main Street at the Emporium site. That money won’t be lost – it can be used for other housing projects. What will be lost if this project is built is coveted parking and a visual uniformity in our downtown area.
Building 126 apartments on a two-acre footprint creates a permanent blemish on downtown Logan and is the wrong project for that location. Logan citizens have stated that they want a gathering place downtown along with multifamily housing but not such high density with a gathering place opening on to busy Main Street. Downtown business owners’ suggestion to place the plaza on Center Street across from Great Harvest is a better idea.
Recognized throughout Utah as developer of quality projects, Cowboy Partners has a reputation for attractive design and functional, affordable living options for renters. Sadly, the Emporium project is not one of them. Instead, the project looks like Soviet-style apartments circa 1960s. Better to opt not to build to max density, stepping back the upper stories and adding architectural features. Instead, the firm has created an unappealing behemoth of stacked housing along with a multi-story parking structure that Logan city will pay for through its public-private partnership.
In total, Logan city will subsidize this project to the tune of $11 million when all is said and done — $3 million for the parking structure, the deed to the Emporium and adjacent buildings’ land, cost of demolition, construction of the plaza and costs of maintaining and operating the skating rink/splash pad. Logan city will also provide Cowboy Partners with nearly $4.5 million in RDA funding. (RDA funding comes from property tax revenues so our tax dollars are being spent on something we don’t want.) Cowboy Partners will pony up $17 million to build the apartments.
Downtown businesses are told they will gain 10 parking spaces, but that’s debatable and they have a long-standing agreement with Logan city whereby their parking spaces are assured to perpetuity — a point that could tie up this project in a legal battle with downtown business owners. As for the $150,000 in tax revenues that this project is projected to provide — maintenance of skating rinks, splash pads, and parking terraces will eat up a large portion of that revenue. This is a bad project for the city of Logan.
Deborah Miller
Logan