To the editor:
I was in Holly Daines’ office; she is Logan’s mayor. She has RDA money available to greatly assist a developer to put apartments into the downtown’s center block. I came to persuade her to give the RDA money to put apartments elsewhere, where it would not interfere with street-level parking in the center block. She asked me what I thought of her plan. I didn’t say so exactly to her face, but I do think it will ruin the downtown for small businesses.
To put a row of 100 apartments right across our parking lot will be like dividing the block into three parts with a wall of apartments in the middle. It means there will be too little parking on the east side and inconvenient multi-level parking on the west. The Bluebird, Coppin’s Hallmark, Levens, U&I Furniture, and Al’s Trophies will be cut off with way too few parking stalls. Mayor Daines is aware of the incongruity of apartments with business. But, she is certain that she is right to take out the Emporium, the removal of which has already been turned down once by the Historical Preservation Committee.
Mayor Daines is taking her plan to the City Council to vote on it, maybe, as soon as next Tuesday during council meeting? Since she began her idea, potentially 200 new apartments are now envisioned for the downtown area and on virtually empty, unused ground. A major potential site for apartments is on First South Street, east of the former V1 station, right in the shadow of the Ellen Eccles Theater. Seventy-seven apartments are approved for the V1 corner. With others in the planning stage, Logan’s downtown will have sufficient apartments, not needing those that will hurt traditional parking.
I have tried to make clear that retail is again changing. With the threat of Amazon hurting the mall and outside chain stores, Logan’s retail will be limited unless provision is made to have spaces available for small business. By crippling the parking, the mayor’s plan discourages retail investment in the downtown. The Emporium is an important site for small business to again locate. Additionally, in building the new, outside, center-block apartments, business sites can be located in these new buildings on the ground floor for businesses and the apartments upstairs.
Restaurant people are interested in recreating a restaurant like the Copper Mill to be located again in the Emporium. Moreover, it is important to save the Emporium to strengthen the downtown’s business traffic. Developers are just waiting for Mayor Daines to be willing to turn the Emporium over to the free market. I think we need more time to explore other possibilities.
Gene Needham
Logan