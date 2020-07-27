To the editor:
Your article is a good one on Bear Lake (Herald Journal, July 23). You looked for different points of view. But as a "local" I wish to comment on this part of your article quoting Garden City Mayor Mike Leonhard:
“‘I’m out and about in town all the time and I see people wearing their masks all the time — the tourists are wearing masks, the store owners, the employees. Are we going to run onto people that don’t wear them? Of course.’ Leonhardt said. But he quickly added that seeing groups of people close together without masks doesn’t necessarily imply irresponsibility, since many are members of the same family who live together."
I don't know where the mayor is looking when he says most people are wearing masks. It is not true. The employees in the businesses, yes, I see the masks on, but I have gone by long lines of people waiting for food or shakes with no masks in sight, and although I'm not a mathematician I can estimate six feet pretty well. I have seen few masks and little social distancing. I do see locals entering the post office regularly wearing masks.
The Garden City mayor reminds me of the fictional mayor in Massachusetts in the movie "Jaws," who refused to acknowledge there was a man-eating shark in the water in the town. I am sympathetic with the need for the business owners to earn a living, but it is disingenuous if not dishonest to imply a situation that is simply not so.
Karen Smith
Garden City