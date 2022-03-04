To the editor:
Over the last six years, Evan McMullin has been a voice standing up to a Republican Party that has turned into a hollow shell of itself. Our democracy is about more than one person. Our society can't continue to move to polar ends of the spectrum and still function. We need to stop playing to win at any cost and start working together to find common ground.
A Pew Trust study recently found, “America is exceptional in its political divide … the competition becomes cutthroat and politics begins to feel zero-sum, where one side’s gain is inherently the other’s loss.”
And under these conditions, we all end up losing and dividing ourselves as friends, family, neighbors and Utahns…
Evan McMullin's first priority is to "Strengthen Our Democracy" and do what should be inherently obvious – ensure more Americans can vote, stop gerrymandering by both parties, shine light on political processes and make democracy about ideas, not money. I don't agree with everything Evan supports, but everyone should be able to get behind these ideals, before we lose them in the name of partisanship.
Evan has pledged he won’t caucus with either party – allowing him to be one of the most influential votes in the Senate on behalf of Utah. He also isn’t accepting PAC or special interest group money. His candidacy pushes back on the partisan politics we’ve seen in recent years and brings us back to the ideals of our democracy.
Perhaps most importantly, Evan McMullin can win. Numerous polls have now shown he’s the only candidate capable of defeating Senator Mike Lee. As Utahns, whether Republican or Democrat, we must unite to defeat Lee.
Mike Lee has consistently voted against bipartisan bills with the support of 98 or 99 other senators. That’s not compromise; it’s childish. Some people will support him for that - always sticking it to the establishment - but that’s the problem. We are more similar than different. Let’s govern that way.
We live in society together, the Beehive State, and in the kindergarten of politics, we need to learn to play nice again … to see each other as having equally valid ideas and ideals … as neighbors who have different views, but need to live together and find solutions that solve problems. Just saying no isn’t a strategy.
Evan McMullin represents a return to civil politics that Ronald Reagan would recognize and support. He’ll work for Utah with a grace and diligence that has been missing the last eleven years. I’m voting for Evan McMullin in the November election.
Mike Taylor
Logan