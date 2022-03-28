We have all known for a while that Bozo Joe has said he would discharge all military personnel who didn’t comply with the COVID-vax. Many have since quit.
With America being on the brink of conflict of some kind with Russia, China, Iran, (or all three) I would boldly suggest that such a mandate will weaken and deplete our own safety resources. An article in this paper (2-3-22) made hints that the ROTC and National Guard recruiting will also suffer unless proof of the vax be shown.
Right now our military is all volunteers who wish to make it a career. By mandates, this could deter enlistment ,which in turn would create another draft system like the ’60sand ’70s Vietnam fiasco. We all know how that went.
The real fear we have today is Biden hiding under his desk in his basement hoping Putin won’t nail his butt to the barn door, thus leaving America vulnerable to be overtaken.
All the billions of dollars spent by a corrupt congress the five years trying to prove (which they can’t) malfeasance against Pres. Trump has come up to be an empty sack. Those same obtuse people care more about their egos and pocketbooks than they do about you or America. Just look at the inflation, especially fuel and food. Thank you Mr. Incompetent.
On a local matter, I’m puzzled about Wellsville city okaying a 131 housing estate (small city) planned for Sardine Canyon at Sherwood Hills. That will destroy one of the most scenic, pristine drives in Utah. The council admits water shortage which will affect sewage, fire control and will impact on snow removal, law enforcement, and emergency responders.
The next thing you know, a stop light with those annoying flashing yellow lights will show up. Semi trucks have a hard time as it is. Then some owner of a $20K horse will cry because a mountain lion maimes or kills it. All I can say is, it must be “outsiders” pushing this idiotic idea that probably don’t like where they live now but want to change here to where they came from. I guess the old saying of “money can buy almost anything” must be true. Greedy pockets always seem to prevail. Just look at the corrupt D.C. politicians.