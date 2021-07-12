To the editor:
In Saturday's Herald Journal, I read valley respondent opinions of whether or not the American flag had become a symbol of hate and white supremacy, as was claimed by Lex Scott, founder of the Utah chapter of BLM, Inc. A surprising number of negative comments came in concerning what the flag now symbolizes and those who display the flag — or how they display it.
As I read the comments regarding the symbolism of the American flag, I’m struck by how much this negative narrative has been shaped by a news media that has become a propaganda organ of the left.
The racism rant is a contrivance conjured by those trying to resurrect failed attempts at Socialism and Globalism. Since the class warfare approach fizzled, race goading has become their new leverage point for dividing and deconstructing our union.
Don’t fall for the left’s gaslighting techniques for dividing and destroying us. Contrary to what the media purports, the vast majority of Americans are not buying into BLM, Inc’s lies.
America is great because she is good. America is good because Americans have always strived to improve upon their past and achieve the ideals set forth by our founding fathers. Honoring our flag, honors those ideals.
David Root
Providence