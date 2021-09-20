Medicare Advantage is cleverly disguised to look like a part of the Medicare program but it's not. Why, Medicare Advantage is just Medicare part C, right? Yes, but it's not part of the Medicare program but rather a little gift our Republicans handed out to the insurance industry back in the GW Bush administration. Medicare is a government program with an overhead of about 2%. Medicare Advantage plans are administered by private industry with an overhead of about 30%. And yet the premiums for Medicare Advantage plans are quite reasonable, so where do they get their 30%? 1. Why from the public treasury of course. We couldn't merely expand the Medicare program; that'd be socialism. But socialism for mega corporations is the American way. 2. The Medicare Advantage plans keep premiums low by minimizing actual services a patient receives.
Not saying Medicare is perfect but at least its mandate is to provide health services. The mandate for the insurance industry is to maximize profit for the already fantastically well off.
Our emergent wealthy class hire the brightest minds in the universe to come up with scams like this that actually get the support of the scammed through skillful pushing their emotional buttons.
Eventually, however, as more and more of the nation's wealth concentrates into fewer and fewer hands, the gravy train will crash and America will have to re-balance like we did in the 1930s.