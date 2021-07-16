To the editor:
Dear patriotic American: The coasts of the land that we love will be under water soon unless we decarbonize our economy starting yesterday. Patriots don't let the land that they love get flooded, right? Good news on the subject of pricing carbon emissions: The USA is already fully three times more productive per unit of carbon emissions than China. (Source: a study by Climate Leadership Council entitled "America's Carbon Advantage".) For all the work we've done to reduce our carbon emissions, however, we don't get any trade advantage from it in today's world. But. If we were to price carbon emissions and have a border carbon adjustment that reflects the carbon emissions of imports, we could incentivize China to clean up their emissions, have a more level playing field with China, and bring manufacturing jobs back to the USA. Several bills already before our Congress, such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR2307, embody this idea. But there's a fly in ointment. Pricing carbon emissions is not uniformly good for everyone at all times. Don't we know that here in Utah with our inland port for propping up our obsolete coal industry so that we can export our coal to China so that China can enjoy a trade advantage over the USA. China's trade advantage consists of a free unlimited right to treat our atmosphere as an open sewer for carbon wastes. Then again, China stop using Utah's coal? Now hold on there; let's not be hasty. Let us remember, though, that we are capitalists, aren't we, and we don't prop up our obsolete industries like communist countries do. It's false compassion, isn't it, to enable someone to forestall facing facts. We need time to make a transition, we give ourselves time but not all the time in the universe. We've known since 1859 that CO2 is a greenhouse gas. At the same time, neither do we leave refugees from obsolete industries stranded as times change. I'm not talking about welfare hand-outs but pay for much needed services in upgrading infrastructure. The USA needs a modern electrical grid in which the electric utility is less about about centralized producers selling electricity to distributed consumers and more like a network of producers, consumers, and energy storage facilities, and the utility is more like an energy broker. We need installers and retro-fitters for less expensive energy systems, top notch state of art zero carbon emissions energy for a zero carbon emissions transportation system and state of art zero carbon emissions manufacturing. This is nothing new. This is pretty much the story of America. We don't cling to a vanishing past. We face facts and move on.
CharlesAshurst
Logan