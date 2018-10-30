To the editor
I would like to offer a special thank you to the Logan City Police Department and the Bridgerland Technical College Animal Sciences Department for offering microchip clinics this month. Getting my dog microchipped was something I always wanted, but it would cost me $50 to get it done at a veterinary clinic, so I was unable to. Because of the sponsorship of the police department, however, this clinic offered the service for only $10, so I am now able to have the peace of mind that comes from knowing that if my dog gets lost he will be able to be identified and returned to me no matter where he is found.
Not only did the Logan Police offer sponsorship of this event, they were very friendly and helpful at the clinic itself. I came alone and a very kind police officer held my dog’s leash and entertained him, allowing me to fill out the necessary paperwork. The officer then led us to the correct place and even waited in line with us until it was my dog’s turn to receive the injection. There, a very friendly and efficient group of animal science students quickly and calmly gave my dog his microchip. The attitudes of the students and especially the helpful police officer are something I am very grateful for as they helped make a potentially frightening experience enjoyable for my dog- he was very nervous when we arrived, but the positive enthusiasm of the policeman that helped us quickly made him forget to be afraid.
Katie Jenkins
Millville