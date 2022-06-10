We need to keep Representative Mike Petersen in the Legislature. I am writing to support Mike Petersen for the State Legislature. I am currently the president of the College Republicans at Utah State University. I worked with Mike during both of his campaigns and while he has served in office. I feel that I can speak better than almost anyone about Representative Petersen’s character and political positions. As to his character, Mike has integrity. He is a principled leader and he is willing to vote his conscious and not what is always politically expedient. Over the last two years, I have watched him in countless situations do the right thing and make tough choices. I have seen him stand for what is right even when it comes at a cost. Over the last two years he has protected property rights, voted for lower taxes, supported family values, been and ardent defender of the constitution and stood for a limited government. Mike is a strong conservative defender of the Constitution and our party platform. He is highly ranked by conservative groups throughout the state and nation and has earned the number two spot for legislators in Utah with CPAC. We need his voice in our state legislature and need more men and women like him to serve us. I ask that you join me in supporting him this election.