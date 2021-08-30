To the editor:
On Thursday, Aug. 26, 13 U.S. service members were killed in action by a suicide bomber outside the gates of the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. Among them was a fellow Utahn, Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover.
In his farewell address, President Dwight Eisenhower warned Americans of the dangers of a growing “military-industrial complex” between industrialists and the senior ranks of the U.S. military. Today, our military still suffers the costs of the military-industrial complex and has the additional imposition of inane wokeism that not only corrupts senior military officers, politicians, and military contractors, but puts military personnel and the American people at risk. I lay responsibility for the bombing on ISIS-K and the Taliban, but the irresponsible actions of the president and senior military officers allowed the bombings to occur. They are inept and unjustifiably privileged positions holders of a pseudo-elite oligarchy. They are not leaders. Such men should be replaced with principled and gallant officers who are willing fight for and protect American lives. In general, today’s top military bosses focus on issues are that either dispensable, or destructive to the military. The death of 13 brave Marines is the result of the incompetence and the arrogance of President Biden and his senior military leaders. I fear more tragedy is coming.
Along those lines, our potential adversaries don’t find themselves stuck in sterile, drain-spinning, deceitful public dialogs about identity politics and wokeness. Our discussions and aims should be on having the best equipped, best trained, best led and the toughest soldiers, Marines, sailors, and airmen in the world. As we saw three days ago, these policies and “conversations” are not only a waste of time, but they are destructive and deadly. No doubt this withdrawal of troops will lead to future attacks on Americans and our allies. We will need real leadership to prevent that. Something lacking in our current president. Biden had five draft deferments. He proved as a young man that he was unwilling to stand with other Americans against leftist oppression. Is there any wonder that he is willing to leave others behind in desperate situations? Despite massive income, he gives very little to charity. Do we wonder that he makes no sacrifices for the benefit of others? Finally, he lies … a lot. He leaves the honorable men and women of the armed forces and the American public bewildered and bitter. Do we, as a people, want a selfish, incompetent, and dishonorable man to continue to lead us into disarray and destruction? None of my veteran friends do, and I doubt the families of the recently fallen Marines do. Do you?
Christopher Lauritzen
Wellsville