After visiting my father in Logan last weekend and while driving back to Sandy, I decided to take a little detour in Sardine Canyon. Having grown up in Logan, I've driven the canyon hundreds of times. So out of curiosity, I decided to see what the bright shiny building might be that is located up on a hill off the side of the road, midway between Logan and Brigham City.
My first thought was that it might be a research building part of USU but … nope. As my car wound up the hill, I met what would be the first of many industrial sized trucks coming down the hill. When I reached the weigh station, there was a sign with the words "All visitors must check in here,” so I did. I got out of my car, and with a smile on my face (the people in the booth weren't smiling) asked for some information about their business. Because it was so loud (there was a large truck being weighed behind me) and I couldn't hear them properly, they finally just handed me a flyer. I thanked them and instead of turning my car around, continued on up the mountain for a little ways (after all, I did check in) until I could see beautiful Cache Valley to my left, albeit with what looks like a thin layer of smog.
Then, around one more corner was a sight that I instinctively knew I would see. The amount of activity, trucks, loaders, etc. was appalling even to someone who is used to seeing Kennecott Copper mine on a daily basis from the other side of the Salt Lake Valley and the stone pits at the Point of the Mountain. The name of the company is Pisgah Stone Products and the damage they've done to the hillside, the amount of dust and who knows what else being thrown in the air above Cache, to me, was still a big surprise even after driving through this canyon so many times. Just curious, is this a surprise to you as well?