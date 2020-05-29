To The editor:
What happened to the mourning dove? I know they've got to still be around, but I haven't heard or seen one in quite a while (even when they were supposed to return from migration). My favorite bird call to listen to, I used to always see them in trees or on the telephone wires.
The Eurasian collared dove has really made itself at home here over the last five years. They are everywhere now because of an accidental release from the Bahamas in the '70s.
I'm not sure if the Eurasian dove has anything to do with the Mourning Dove being less common now, but I sure do miss the harmonious coo of the mourning dove. The Eurasian dove has a very persistent and annoying call that is easily distinguished from the mourning dove. It's like comparing Luke Bryan to Garth Brooks. Now we're on the same page here.
This is an invasive species with a no bag limit. If you are able to legally help remove these birds, more power to you and you're doing all of us a favor. If you already are, Thank you
Gary R Olsen
College Ward