MLK ahead of his time regarding environment
To the editor:
Recovering from yet another MLK Day and all the revelations on social injustices that we must continue to confront, I found this statement regarding environmental justice:
Dr. King preached that segregation was harmful not only to black Americans but also to the nation as a whole. He died before the 1970 environmental movement, but a growing body of research around pollution and health shows that his belief about segregation hurting everyone extends to the environment as well.
In no instance is this more evident than with climate change. The poor and people of color, especially black, are most vulnerable to global warming. They live in the hottest part of our urban areas with minimal green space and urban forests. Many live in the lowest lying coastal areas and in river flood plains. Dr. King in a 1962 address, “An Analysis of the Ethical Demands of Integration,” set out the political, ethical and spiritual reasons he believed were harmful for all. Some historians say his thoughts are applicable to understanding environmental issues of today.
Displacement is a threat that always lurks around black and Latino communities, and their options for sanctuary are growing more limited, especially as new storms keep gathering in the Gulf. These families are also living in cities where the infrastructure for stormwater and flood management is aged and in disrepair, and in homes without adequate air conditioning. This only deepens the racial disparities at play when it comes to exposure to environmental risks and the increased likelihood of displacement.
The people of these heaviest-hit communities are also vulnerable to displacement because of the injustices they lived with long before any floods and storms. They live in flood-prone communities because of racist policies like red-lining communities that piloted the segregation still seen in many urban areas today.
Closer to home, we have Rose Park, a northern lower-income suburb of SLC, just downwind of petroleum refineries, and the emerging threat of the Inland Port Authority, which could add many other environmental impositions. Much work and reparation is before us.
Perhaps the most impactful immediate action we can take as individuals is to thank Utah Sen. Mit Romney for joining the newly formed Senate Climate Solutions Caucus and encourage him to sponsor a Senate companion bill for the HR763 Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Jack Greene
Smithfield