To the editor:
Many of you are wondering about the Moondog Ball and when it’s taking place. The Moondog is a fundraiser for Four Paws Rescue. Unfortunately, we are taking a break this year. We hope all of you animal lovers will continue to support local rescues and animal shelters. Your donations are essential in the continuing success of caring for and rehoming out these animals. Remember to spay and neuter your animals!
I also would like to thank everybody who has helped with the Moondog Ball over the years. The Moondog Ball would not have been such a success without all the artists, musicians, performers and food providers. It has been a great event! Over the 18 years we have been doing this event, we have met so many wonderful talented and caring people in Cache Valley. See you all soon!
Frank J. Smith
Millville