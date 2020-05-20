To the editor:
Utah Republicans in the First Congressional District will be voting in June to replace Congressman Rob Bishop. Having spent a good portion of my life in Cache Valley, I feel it’s important to have a congressman who shares the same values we strive for. Honest, trusted and loyal public leaders are needed now more than ever. Blake Moore is the best candidate to represent us.
Let me tell you why I trust Blake Moore.
I met Blake at Utah State in 1998. He was playing football for the Aggies and I was playing basketball. We shared similar values, and we formed a personal and professional friendship that has since flourished into owning a small business together. I’ve personally known Blake at every stage of his adult life and I can tell you that I trust him for this role. He values honesty, integrity, has the courage to do the right thing, and has the leadership skills we need in Congress. Many times, I have seen Blake make hard decisions by relying on values that have served his life extremely well up to this point. His loyalty has never let me down, which is why I am supporting him.
From my judgement, I can say no other candidate in this field has been prepared like Blake. He has foreign policy experience while serving our country in Asia, and has the right kind of economic understanding from his time in the private sector, which we will need to continue to move our state and country forward.
Please join me in voting for Blake Moore in the Republican primary for U.S. Congress.
Spencer Nelson
North Logan