To the editor:
In response to Collin Wiedeman’s letter (Saturday, July 4th) regarding trail etiquette:
As both a mountain biker and trail runner I consistently observe cyclists not yielding to runners/hikers, per trail use policy. It is much worse this year due to the great increase in new trail users. We’ve all seen the standard signs: A triangle with a horse, pedestrian and bike at each point. Pedestrians and cyclists yield to horses, cyclists also yield to pedestrians. This means when a cyclist encounters either, the cyclist gets out of the way.
Now practically speaking, we know it’s more difficult for the cyclist to get going again once stopped. Many pedestrians will step out of the way to let them by. But this is courtesy and shouldn’t be expected. A “thank you” and a smile should be offered in return. For the same reason, uphill traffic has the right-of-way vs. downhill traffic. Downhill traffic, as a courtesy, should always stop on the far right to let uphill users by.
I recently rode Mueller Park in Bountiful. I was impressed by the displays of trail manners. Downhill cyclists consistently yielded to let uphill traffic past. Pedestrians (again, as a courtesy) would step to the side when being overtaken by cyclists on the uphill portions. It was in stark contrast to the brusque “get out of my way” attitude of the cyclists often encountered here in the valley.
It would be sad and ironic if mountain bikers were banned from Green and Providence Canyons’ single track, as mountain bikers built them. But, if we are banned, we deserve it for not playing nice. Slow down and yield to pedestrians and equestrians before you get hurt or hurt someone else. As the saying goes, “Nobody cares about your Strava.”
On a related topic: E-Bikes, even “pedal assist” E-Bikes are motorized vehicles and NOT allowed on non-motorized trails like the Green & Providence singletracks, Ricks, Logan Dry, the South Syncline, etc. These trails and more have all seen heavy E-bike use in recent months. E-bikers are even being spotted in Wilderness areas! Many of these users are also novices and act like they own the trails, expecting all other users to get out of their way - but moving even faster and relatively silently and thus more dangerously where it’s unexpected. I suspect the bike shops are not doing enough to educate their customers regarding where they can be ridden, feeding the assumption they “can legally ride any trail where a bicycle is allowed,” which isn’t true. E-Bikers should get a free Motor Vehicle Use Map from the USFS office (or Google “Logan MVUM”) and educate themselves where they are allowed.
Jason Wooden
Mendon