To the editor:
I have lived in Cache Valley my whole life, and have greatly enjoyed the vast variety of trails that the valley has to offer. However, as an avid mountain biker I have begun to notice a trend in the attitude of both hikers and horseback riders towards mountain bikers on multi-use trails such as Green and Providence canyons. It seems as though many hikers and horseback riders would prefer to not have mountain bikers on the trails at all, or limit mountain bikers to only riding on certain days of the week or time of day. The main argument that I have heard for limiting mountain bike use is that bikers go too fast on the way down and have harder time slowing down to yield for other trail users. What seems to get forgotten by the other trail users is that they are on a multi-use trail, and as such should be prepared to encounter other uses, including bikers.
There are only a handful of trails in the valley that allow mountain bikes, while there are dozens of trails open to hikers and horseback riders. The few multi-use trails that exist are primarily maintained by mountain bikers. That is why those trails are all built with rock gardens, berms, jumps, and other features used by bikers. Mountain bikers are also the ones who clear the trail of debris, shovel off the feces left by horses, and maintain proper drainage. If you want to go on a hike or horseback ride and don’t want to worry about encountering bikers, go on one of the other beautiful trails this valley has to offer. There’s plenty to choose from, and many are just as convenient to get to as Providence and Green Canyons. But, if you choose to use a multi-use trail, don’t be surprised when you encounter mountain bikers. We try our hardest to stay safe and yield to other trail users, but don’t expect us to go at a snail’s pace on the way down.
Collin Wiedeman
Hyde Park