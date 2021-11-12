Sorry, an error occurred.
To the editor:
Scripture tells us that if we have the faith of a grain of mustard seed, we can move mountains. Here in Cache Valley, we don’t need faith to move our mountains. We have the dump trucks!
Ruth Little
Richmond