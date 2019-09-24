To the editor:
Jay Richards and the rest of the Music Theater West Company have done it again. “The Music Man” on Saturday night was wonderful and only $17 to $25 bucks. The cast is just the right mix of young, old and in between. All staying in character to present a truly "America Play.” Thanks for a rewarding evening of humming the familiar tunes and being reminded of the power of goodness. Each character seemed have their moment for stealing the show. The barbershop quartet pulled that off multiple times. Sweet! If you love the musicals that came out of this era, you do not want to miss this one.
Dale Frodsham
Hyde Park