To the editor:
I would ask Mr. Roger Yost (6-11-20 LTE) and others to entertain a spooky thought. If sleepy Joe Biden happens to get elected, no matter who he picks for a running mate, and if Pelosi gets reelected, and the Dems retain the house, a lot of those clandestine people will create a coup against Biden on the basis of mental incapacity. (We all know he is a few french fries short of a Happy Meal). Surely the takeover will shake the very core of our democracy. We cannot allow that to happen at any cost.
It is a well known fact that rust never sleeps and is in constant decay. The agenda of the left is to create a sieve to silently erode the stability around us, hoping to own our very souls. Pres. Trump has been, and still is, working so hard to not let that happen. The only mistake he made was in keeping Clown Obama holdovers. That move “backfired” on him. As he replaces them, he becomes a racist or a nasty guy. Flash! He didn’t succeed in business by keeping incompetent people around him.
Now with the total nonsense of cities being pressured to defund or dissolve police departments, is total lunacy at best. Businesses would go broke from looters, thugs and arsonists. Insurance companies could would not insure them. Mr. Yost, for you to imply those very elements are just peaceful protestors is nuts. They are nothing but seditious dregs of society. I suggest you take a refresher in Economics 101.
I would also suggest that anyone who wishes to live under socialism renounce your citizenship and take advantage of our one-way open borders and not return. All who feel the need to disrespect our history probably didn’t pay attention when they should have because I understand it’s no longer a required subject.
Now a call to rename military bases. Shame on you. It’s disrespectful to all the servicemen and women who gave “their all” for your freedoms you enjoy. If what you are looking for is “sympathy,” you’ll find it in Webster’s Dictionary somewhere between “Shinola and a bad disease.” Wake up and smell the fresh brewed coffee instead of the fresh roadkill of skunk. I’m sure you will feel much better.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield