To the editor:
A poll conducted by the Pew Research Center and appearing in a recent Deseret News article titled "Growing Apart‚ a Culture of Contempt” stated that members of Congress were viewed as having the most unethical behavior of any of the following groups: journalists, leaders of technology companies, religious leaders, police officers, military leaders, local elected officials and K-12 public school principals.
These groups represent the foundation of our republic in the United States. In our U.S. government, it seems that our elected representatives would rather be unethical, quarrel, lie or do whatever it takes to win rather than to try to see or understand someone else’s viewpoint and get something done. Win at any cost has become the mantra! I remember when Ronald Reagan was president (1981-89) and Tip O'Neal was speaker of the House of Representatives, sound judgement and compromise were used most often when differencing points of view were expressed between Republicans and Democrats. The good of "We the People” was considered above partisanship, thence the legislation under consideration moved on with all parties getting most of what they wanted in the compromise, avoiding stopping or delaying the needed legislation due to an attitude of "we must win or we take our marbles and go home.”
Much of the congressional action today gives one the feeling that there needs to be a winner or a loser. I don't understand! Aren't we all on the same team, citizens of the United States with our Congress members representing “We the People"? Surely, “We the People” realize that in life we don't always get everything we want and are willing to accept honest compromise to further the American democratic way of resolving differences.
We accept debate, oversight, check/balance in our government for the purpose of avoiding corruption, lack of transparency and insuring acceptable progress.
The win/lose team-playing approach started shortly after Reagan's presidency. It's been said that Newt Gingrich, member of the House (1995-99) and speaker of the House and was a strong supporter of the win/lose philosophy. Instead of putting conscience and/or country ahead of party, it was party loyalty first, evolving into a ball game approach on legislation with no compromise! This problem proliferated until it is what it is today. It must change, since it has created animus between the Democrats and Republicans, causing obstruction and deadlock in our United States government.
A wise man once stated: “It is not the wrongdoer that will destroy the county; it is those who who stand by and let it happen.”
We need to do the following ASAP, recognizing this is only the beginning to get back on track!
• Implement congressional term limitations.
• Restrict campaigning to only the election year.
• Revise the laws regarding lobbyist and big corporation donations.
• Balance the budget.
Gale H. Larson
Logan