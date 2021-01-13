Letter logo (new)

To the editor:

With regard to recent events: In this case it is important to consider what can be proven (ie, in court). By that standard, Trump lost the election, whatever I or anyone else may believe. But by the same standard, Kavanaugh was innocent; as was Trump with regard to the Russian collusion charges etc etc. The current charges of fomenting sedition will need to be judged by the same standard. What I or others believe is not important. If we are not willing to accept this standard, we become Venezuela or Russia or..........

Kent Morrill

Providence

