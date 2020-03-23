To the editor:
Twelve days ago, I was attending Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Bologna, Italy. I ran in the park in the morning and went out for Aperitivo in the evenings. Occasionally, I passed a mask-wearer and laughed. I was convinced the COVID-19 scare would soon pass with nothing but a few memes to remember it by.
But at 10 o’clock, 12 days ago, the Italian president made a surprise announcement: the whole country was going on lockdown. When I went out the next evening, policemen patrolled the streets and yelled at me to return inside. Other friends received fines. And since then, new rules have emerged each day. No business can be open except grocery stores and pharmacies. No running in the park. No walking outside your home without a signed official document. And yet, Italy’s COVID-19 deaths continue to grow exponentially.
Thankfully, I managed to get out of Italy. But now, while quarantined in my apartment, I can’t help but worry — is this what’s coming to Utah?
I believe we can learn two important lessons from Italy. First, is that the best way to hammer a nail, is not by running over it with a car. Italy has taken the car approach; enacting sweeping measures, which are hard to enforce and have limited proven results. They haven’t hammered the nail, but they’ve sure run over a lot of things in the process. Second, we absolutely need to take action, but we need to work smarter, not harder. Why are we trying to stop COVID-19 like we’re living in the 17th century — closing businesses and shutting borders? Let’s get those tests rolling, use technology like South Korea to track down the infected, and continue finding creative ways to help one other stay sane in the meanwhile.
Hayden Hubbard
Logan