To the editor:

I am writing this letter in support of Chris Nelson. He is currently running for mayor of North Logan. I have known Chris as a neighbor and through interacting with him in business for at least 15 years. I have known him to be a person of honor and dedication to home, faith, family, and community.   Chris is definitely a person who does what he says he will do. He is fair and will always listen to others before making decisions. He is not afraid to do hard things and, I believe, has the qualifications he needs to be an excellent mayor.  As a person who has spent the past 30 years working for human rights, I have noticed that Chris shares many of my viewpoints which encompass compassion and equal rights for all. I know him to be a champion of women. He has two daughters who work as attorneys and are making a real and tangible difference in this world. His wife, Elaine, has been very active in community politics and issues and has served in numerous community positions.   I have also seen Chris in action as pertains to human rights and compassion. I saw him work with people of various nationalities and ethnicities. He interacted beautifully with each of those people and deeply cared about their progress and success.   In summation, Chris is a man you can count on. He loves living in North Logan. Citizens will be heard if they vote for Chris!    Katie Jensen

North Logan

