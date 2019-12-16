To the editor:
In spite of all the left-wing “vultures” flying around in hopes of finding some kind of “road kill,” I must put the “jackass” agenda aside and move on to my annual holiday greetings. (Yes, there are some insertions.) We, the United States, are benefitting record highs on may items, thanks to President Trump.
We are in a much better place today than the previous administration left us. One particular phrase that President Trump reintroduced is “Merry Christmas” instead of some other political saying that to them was deemed more fitting. (Obama’s legacy.)
At this time of year we must thank our maker, “God,” for giving us the many freedoms that the radical left are trying to take away from us. I thank the framers of our Constitution. They were inspired to construct it for the good of all mankind (even the left).
So I am saying “Merry Christmas and a happy, prosperous new year to one and all.
I have no doubt that the year of 2020 will be a benefit to us all in spite of Satan’s (the far left’s) agenda. We, the United States of America, will be yet better off thanks to President Trump.
The left has done nothing the last three years except to waste you precious tax dollars, and for what? An empty Christmas stocking you pin on the sofa in hopes for goodies you can really enjoy? How about a lump of coal. Ho ho ho. Merry Christmas and happy new year. No political correctness here. (Just reality).
Russ Larsen
Smithfield