To the editor:
Pick any news item and follow it in the media? Do you get a mixed message? Why? I believe the problem is the use of what is not known instead of what is known.
Use COVID-19 as example: What numbers should the public see or hear in the media? CDC provides cases in the U.S. for today, May 22, 2020. Total cases 1,571,617 - 20,522 new cases compared to yesterday’s data. Total deaths 94,150 - 1,089 New Deaths compared to yesterday’s data. Do those numbers put COVID-19 in the best position so folks can understand the situation?
Bear River Health reports COVID-19 for Cache County today as 74 cases, 10 hospitalizations, 56 recovered and 0 deaths. Again, do the numbers give folks the best information to understand the situation. Does the national media give data that is known, or do they dwell on what is not known, opinions about, or just what they can make into a catchy headline?
CDC is doing its job. Bear River Health Department is doing its job.
The media is doing their job. So why not give and maintain some data that would help folks keep the virus in perspective?
`May 22, 2020, in the U.S. had 20,522 new cases or 0.006% of the U.S. population became infected.Cache County numbers for yesterday, May 21, are 3 new cases or 0.002% of the population became infected.
If would appear that the national media has not done a good job of reporting the situation. They have only done their job of creating news that will pay their wages.
Peter Brunson
Logan