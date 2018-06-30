To the editor:
The fatal shooting of five staff members at the Annapolis (Md.) Capital Gazette newspaper made headlines this week. In an era when rage seems to be the default emotion, and when so many blame journalism for describing the world in ways that make some readers and viewers politically uncomfortable, I’m afraid this won’t be the last time.
Jimmy DeButts, an editor/columnist for the Annapolis paper, had this to say in a series of tweets after the shooting, and I believe it bears repeating:
“There are no 40 hour weeks, no big paydays — just a passion for telling stories from our community.
“We keep doing more with less. We find ways to cover high school sports, breaking news, tax hikes, school budgets & local entertainment.
“We are there in times of tragedy. We do our best to share the stories of people, those who make our community better. Please understand, we do all this to serve our community.
“We try to expose corruption. We fight to get access to public records & bring to light the inner workings of government despite major hurdles put in our way. The reporters & editors put their all into finding the truth. That is our mission. Will always be.”
Those words were true at the Kalispell (Montana) Daily Inter Lake when I worked there in the 1980s, and I believe they're just as true at the Herald Journal today. We may sometimes be frustrated by what we see as reporters’ mistakes or unfair slants on the news, but we owe them a debt of gratitude for their dedication and tenacity. Let’s pray they remain safe.
Mark Brunson
Millville