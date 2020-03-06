To the editor:
Last month, a letter to the editor falsely attributed some statements to Henry Kissinger based on an interview from December 2016. Several websites show his words were taken out of context then twisted to fabricate quotes. Other statements attributed to Kissinger, like the one the editor used to title the letter, were complete lies. Why do radical thinking people wish to deceive others with such easily disprovable nonsense?
When radicals see contrived twaddle on social media or the Faux News Channel and it agrees with their biased view of the world, they believe it without checking its reliability. Fact-checking never enters into their thinking. Why do misinformed radical people publicize false information? Is it an attempt to dupe other people, to propagandize their views? Well, yes, because deluded radicals always fear they are alone in their perverted misperception and bigoted view. They live to spread fear, anger, and hatred while accusing everyone else around them of the same. This gives birth to internet trolls, virulent radio and TV talk show hosts, and even terrorists, all of whom are certain in their beliefs.
An unjustified certainty in one’s beliefs is a characteristic common to those espousing radical views, and it’s true for both political and non-political issues, conservatives and liberals. Radicals can’t recognize when they are wrong and what’s worse, the crazier their position is, the more stubborn they get about it. Questioning their own position is unthinkable. Radicals will hunker down and defend their bizarre, extreme, incoherent views regardless if they are faced with data, evidence or facts. Just check any response letters to this one.
According to research published in Current Biology, December 2018, people with radical views, in reality, think differently than normal people. The study, “Metacognitive Failure as a Feature of Holding Radical Beliefs,” shows radicals either lack or have measurably less metacognitive sensitivity than non-radicals. This is the ability to analyze our own thinking and being able to ascertain if we are making correct or incorrect judgments. Radicals are incapable of being aware of their own authoritarian dogmatism, unable to recognize when they are wrong, rejecting logic, what they see, hear, or science itself, resisting all truth, no matter what.
Fortunately, there is hope for radicals, despite their fatuous beliefs. They can be taught to develop their metacognitive sensitivity and self-awareness, ridding themselves of their extreme, skewed views. It’s difficult and it takes time, but it can be done. Meditation helps.
Also, why did our local newspaper allow such a well-documented lie to be printed and then use the most fallacious part as the title for the letter, all after Facebook and Twitter had removed this very falsehood from their sites months ago? Frightening, isn’t it?
Roger Yost
Logan