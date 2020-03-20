To the editor:
In your story "Cache quake impact minor" (18 March), you note "The last major earthquake in Cache Valley occurred in 1962, when a 5.7 temblor centered near Richmond rocked the valley."
On the evening of 27 March 1975, Cache Valley was shaken by a major earthquake. I was working at the Utah Theater when it struck. I don't have access to the Herald Journal archives, but according to the front page of the 28 March Deseret News:
"The quake, which occurred at 8:32 p.m., registered 6.2 on the Richter scale, making it the heaviest earthquake in the continental United States since the deadly Los Angeles area quake of 1971. ... thousands of people were alarmed and frightened from Idaho Falls in the north to Delta, Utah in the south ... Tall buildings in Salt Lake City swayed."
"At Utah State University, pianist Irene Peery was in the middle of Beethoven's Waldheim Sonata when the recital hall started shaking. ... President Ford's son Jack, giving a speech at Box Elder High School, was whisked off the stage by Secret Service men as the building started to sway."
Malad, Idaho, nearest the epicenter, was reported to be "blitzed," with "almost every home and building" showing damage of some kind. "Had [the quake] been centered in a populated area," the paper reported, "it could have caused great destruction and considerable loss of life."
Dean Meservy
Sandy
Editor’s note: Mr. Meservy’s letter is correct, but since the 1975 earthquake was centered in the Pocatello Valley of southern Idaho, it did not appear on the list of major Utah earthquakes in Utah referenced by The Herald Journal for Thursday’s article and was therefore overlooked. We apologize for the oversight.