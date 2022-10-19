I find it rather interesting that some people are pushing for a $20 million plus bond (this is just the tip of the iceberg as to what it will really cost) for an open space initiative.
If Mr. Draxler isn’t compelled to ask his family and friends for the money, why is he so willing to push it to the polls to force ALL to pay for these pet projects?
We have record inflation stinging all of us in the pocket book. Why are we pushing to add additional taxes into the mix?
Food prices alone are up 12.4% in the last seven months. This is the biggest increase in the last 43 years according to the U.S. Dept. of Commerce. Fuel prices are up, housing prices are up. We would be hard pressed to name a single thing that isn’t costing more than just one year ago. People, especially those on fixed incomes, simply cannot afford more taxes.
They claim it’s ONLY going to be around $25 per month. (It will be much more.) But let’s consider a novel idea. We do not need additional taxes to be added to the school district tax, property tax, water conservancy district tax, transit district tax, mosquito abatement district tax, income tax, sales tax, excise tax. I could go on but there isn’t enough room in this entire paper to list all the taxes we pay.
Why on earth do we want to consider adding more taxes? Especially with the economy in such shambles.
