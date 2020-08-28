To the editor:
I live on a single lane, dead end road in North Logan. The posted speed limit is 15 mph. The road slopes downhill from the North Logan City Cemetery. Speeds easily reach over 60 mph for cars coming downhill and easily are close to 45 mph for cars going uphill. Unfortunately, many of the speeders are individuals going and coming from funerals in the North Logan City Cemetery. Several years ago, a car actually flipped after speeding down the road and ended up in a resident’s front yard.
After that occurrence the then mayor had three speed bumps placed on the road to slow down traffic. The current North Logan mayor, Daman Cann, has had two of three speed bumps removed, and despite repeated contact with the mayor and City Council the speed bumps have not been replaced. No legitimate explanation for the removal of the speed bumps has been given.
In addition to removing the speed bumps, North Logan city has been sending their dump trucks up the road to dump dirt as well as sending street sweeper trucks up the road to dump their load. I have counted as many as 10 large vehicles coming up, then down the road in a morning. That is 20 trips in front of the houses on the road. Initially, this spring, the worst offenders of the speed limit were the trucks owned and operated by North Logan city, and while the mayor and City Council have not replaced the speed bumps, the only way the speeds was being controlled on the lane. Again, this is a single-lane road with a one lane bridge, no curb and gutter. North Logan city has inappropriately increased the traffic on the road, thereby increasing the danger on the road and then removed the one thing that was helping keep speeds down.
Mayor Cann made the comment he has vehicles going by his house all the time and does not understand why there is a concern. It couldn't possibly be due to the fact that his road is 66 feet wide and has a curb and gutter plus parking. My road is 26 feet wide, is a single lane wide, and has no curb and gutter. North Logan city has plenty of places to dump their garbage dirt that does not include essentially by back yard or involve the road where my five grandchildren live.
Kelli Fife
Logan