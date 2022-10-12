Recently, I received a mailing asking me to sacrifice my consumption of milkshakes as means of supporting the Open Space Bond Proposition (Prop 1) whose purpose is to provide future generations that inhabit Cache Valley with “farms, waterways, wildlife and trails to cherish.”
One reason I wont be forgoing food consumption for Prop 1 is because there is no guarantee that the general public will have access to the agricultural land, farms and waterways that Prop 1 seeks to protect for future generations with taxpayer money.
Another reason I won’t vote for Prop 1 is because Cache County already has a taxpayer funded Cache Water District whose purpose is to protect Cache County’s water.
Furthermore, I won’t be supporting Prop 1 because RAPZ tax money can be used to support the building of trails in Cache County. The public is guaranteed access and use of these trails. Therefore, I’ll be voting “No” on Prop 1, but I’ll be voting “Yes” on Proposition 2, the Reauthorization of the RAPZ Tax Proposition.
Additionally, I won’t be voting for Prop 1 because my interests and the interests of future generations in preserving publicly accessible open spaces, waterways and trails are already being advanced by city, county, state, and federal governments and taxpayer money; therefore, Prop 1 seems unnecessary to me.
Finally, I think Prop 1 is mostly about promoting private farming and agriculture interests and not about promoting public open spaces, so I’ll be voting “No” on Prop 1.
