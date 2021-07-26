I have some major concerns about the location chosen for the new In-N-Out Burger on 400 North and Main Street. I hope that you will publish this so that Logan city officials may read it and consider my points. As anyone who has lived in a Utah city where In-N-Out has been built will know, this fast food chain will draw lines and lines of cars. And these lines will not be a temporary phenomenon. The location chosen has far less land than any of the other locations I have seen in Utah. This will significantly affect traffic on the most important intersection in Logan city.
There are many other locations, mostly on the west side of town, that would be much more suitable. Consider 1000 North and 600 West as one example. 200 North and 1000 West is another good option. In-N-Out Burger is a destination that people will visit regardless of where it is built. In fact, my family will frequently drive 45 minutes to Riverdale in order to eat In-N –Out burger, and I would bet that we are not alone in this.
Advertisement
This is an opportunity for new development outside of the already busy Main Street area and could provide a nidus for a whole new area, providing other new businesses with human traffic needed for growth and development. Building at the current chosen location is a huge mistake that will have a negative impact on traffic and represent a lost opportunity for economic growth in Logan city. It is not too late to change course.