To the editor:
As the year began, few could have imagined the direction things would take. Quaratines, business shutdowns, record unemployment, and a financial crisis that none predicted.
As these few months have passed, we have experienced challenges never faced. We have near record unemployment. We stress as small businesses struggle to stay afloat, and we aspire for a return to the “bull market” years we have enjoyed in recent years.
It makes sense in these troubling times to elect leaders who have experience. Leaders who have served through past trials and who know how to make critical decisions.
I have had the privilege of working with Senator Lyle Hillyard on budgeting and education issues for a few years. I have come to know him as a man who is concerned about Utah and is dedicated to representing us in every way. Experience has given the senator the knowledge to understand our state budget as well or better than any person in Utah.
Because of COVID-19, we face the challenge of stripping millions of dollars from state agencies. We are at a critical point in time where we absolutely must have a person who is experienced in budgets and understands the nature of what must be funded and what can be sacrificed.
At this critical time, let us re-elect a man who has the experience to guide us through a crisis. We cannot rely on inexperience in a time as critical as the present. Let’s reelect Senator Lyle Hillyard.
Roger Donohoe
Logan