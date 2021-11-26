The way some of our members of Congress are behaving these days. Shocking. Frightening. Did you ever imagine you'd see members of our Congress making death threats to their fellows, calling for bloodshed, cheering on lawless death dealing vigilantes? I wonder if those members of Congress have any concept of what a full fledged shooting war is like. What amendment of the constitution protects the rights of the mothers and fathers whose children are dead today from automatic weapons handed over to troubled adolescents? Google "gun deaths by country" and you will find that the USA has among the highest firearms deaths per 100,000 on the planet. In rural town, Utah, practically everyone has a well stocked personal armory and still our firearms deaths are low. So it's not necessarily the presence of firearms that's behind the USA's unusually high number of firearms deaths compared to most other countries. So what is it, then? We have our freedom to bear arms, but we also have legal and social norms that put parameters on our freedom. 1. We don't bear arms in public. 2. We don't ever ever ever allow ourselves to use our firearms in anger. We are prepared to defend ourselves, yes, but we don't go strutting around armed just itching for a gunfight. 3. We don't just hand over automatic weapons to adolescents with the instructions, "If it feels good, do it."
Don't we always have some parameters on our sacred freedoms? My car, for example, is capable of being a lethal weapon, but I don't advocate that government take away our cars. At the same time, I'm not allowed to drive down a public sidewalk at top speed. We have freedoms but there are parameters on our freedoms. Could it be that we're at times too absolute with our rights? Firearms are our right. Abortion is our right. Can we accept parameters on our rights in order to balance our rights with others' rights? Yes, we can. That is the whole point of our constitution. Too often, though, we tend to come down on your rights count for nothing and my rights are absolute.