To the editor:
Fifty years ago, I could not have fathomed an Earth Day a half-century later in global lockdown from an invisible enemy. Although the miraculous life Earth has spawned over billions of years continues to be threatened by many human assaults, we must take pause to celebrate what remains.
Standing on our planet’s evolutionary pinnacle is the human brain, a small mass of 100 billion neurons capable of boundless creations for better, and for worse. In our devastated novel virus world, I find heroic acts of selflessness and ingenuity that may bode well for Earth repair and healing.
Science, human caring, and resiliency will ultimately save us from corona. These three human attributes must also repair our Earth Home to health if our leaders of state allow it to be so. Many countries have proven to have this capacity — South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands. You may notice I did not include our own.
Much of the world once looked upon us for leadership in compassion and the sciences. Unfortunately, we have temporarily fallen from grace. I say temporarily for there is too much goodness, caring, and brilliance in the citizens of this once great country, the product of a wonderful mix of nationalities, religious faiths, and political persuasions, combined with our world-renowned educational institutions. We will rise again to our former greatness.
We will rise above partisanship, above the rancor that divides us. Whether it be finding solutions to COVID-19, or the Climate Crisis, we must demand the leadership and expect the self-sacrifice that has produced this messy, frustratingly beautiful democracy.
The rest of our Good Earth and its people cannot and will not flourish without us.
Jack Greene
Smithfield