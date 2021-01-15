To the editor:
I read several articles in the Thursday 1/14/2021 edition of the Herald Journal where the Associated Press (AP) was calling the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol “the insurrection at the Capitol.” I find this labeling offensive.
Similar to the Black Lives Matter protests over the 2020 summer, there were a number of extremists on Jan. 6 who decided to take the rally up a notch. This was not the objective of the majority of peaceful supporters.
The press is labeling this event in such a way as to make it look like Pres. Trump had organized a coup or a takeover. Though the House of Representatives has charged the president with inciting an insurrection, I believe Pres. Trump did NOT organize an insurrection.
Emotions were running high, have been running high, and have continued to run high all during Pres. Trump’s four-year term. The Democrats have continued to criticize and hound him from Day One.
Frustration is a powerful motivator. Regular citizens want to ‘make a difference’ and don’t always know how to channel those emotions into productive expressions.
If this impeachment is an attempt by the Democrats to strip Pres. Trump of the post-presidential perks, I ask why? Is it the presidential pension they want to deny him? Is President Trump the only president to donate his yearly presidential salary to fund various governmental programs? They don't want him to ever run for political office again? Let the voters decide that.
Do the Democrats hate him that much? I’ve heard it said that Democrats abhor “hate.” It seems to me they themselves are guilty of “hate crimes.”
Bronwyn O'Hara
Logan